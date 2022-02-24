Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on May 27th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 77.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 77.30 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile (Get Rating)
