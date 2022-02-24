Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on May 27th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 77.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 77.30 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

