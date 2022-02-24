Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc bought 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,680.40.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc acquired 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $102,303.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.
  • On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.
  • On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

OCUL stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

