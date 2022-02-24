ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
ODP opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.
