ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Get ODP alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.