Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

