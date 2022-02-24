Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 65,769 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.