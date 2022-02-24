Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.58 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $419.02 million and $74.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00198492 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00355641 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.