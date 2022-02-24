Oppenheimer Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Market Perform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.