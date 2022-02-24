Oppenheimer Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Market Perform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.
FIXX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.73.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.