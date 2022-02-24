Oppenheimer Weighs in on Deere & Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day moving average of $360.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

