Opsens (TSE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPS opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.60 million and a PE ratio of -44.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Opsens will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

