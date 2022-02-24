Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Scott Perkins Buys 24,000 Shares

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Scott Perkins bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.74 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,760.00 ($99,107.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

About Origin Energy (Get Rating)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

