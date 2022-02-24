Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,573,415 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.