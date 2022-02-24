Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 580,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,534. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oshkosh by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

