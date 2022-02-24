Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

