Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

