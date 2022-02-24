Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
