Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Pandemic-indued supply chain disruption has been a drag on top-line growth and profitability. Additionally, weakening demand for home furnishings have been a drag on the company’s overall results. Stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is also a concern. Declining free cash flow remains a major headwind. However, Overstock has been benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services, driven by a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s refreshed focus on the home furnishing vertical has been a major growth driver. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.13.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

