Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.51

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 71244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

