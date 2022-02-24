Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 187989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

