Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.