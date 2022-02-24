Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

