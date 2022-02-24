Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Pact Group (Get Rating)
