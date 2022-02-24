PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 43,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,038. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.