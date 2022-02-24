Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,528. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

