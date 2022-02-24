Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.63. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

