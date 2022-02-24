Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,442,738 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

