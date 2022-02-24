Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.17

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 44466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.