Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

