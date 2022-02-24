Park National Corp OH Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

