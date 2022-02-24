Park National Corp OH Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Boeing stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

