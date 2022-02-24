Park National Corp OH Has $2.47 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

