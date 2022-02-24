Park National Corp OH Sells 1,147 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $204.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

