Park National Corp OH Sells 8,554 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

