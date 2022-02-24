Park National Corp OH Takes $3.69 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 406.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,827,022,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 875.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,147,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

