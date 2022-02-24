Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,888 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

