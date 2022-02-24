Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

