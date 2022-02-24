Patrick W. Grady Buys 186,217 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amplitude by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after buying an additional 388,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.