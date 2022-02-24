Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.98

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 345589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 2,723,149 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,350,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

