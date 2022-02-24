Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.98

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 345589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Several research firms have weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.
About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
