Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.42 Million

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post sales of $227.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.05 million to $240.14 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

