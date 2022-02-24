Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 347.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the quarter. Cohu accounts for 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cohu worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

