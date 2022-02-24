Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $4,914,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

SA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 12,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

