Penbrook Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $578,542.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.89. 28,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

