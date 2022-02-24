Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $18.98 million and $1.17 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.