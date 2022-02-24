Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $42,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.