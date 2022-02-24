Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

