Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $5 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.