Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 10,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

DOC stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

