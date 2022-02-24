Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.