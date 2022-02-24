Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.