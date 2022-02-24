PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PEP stock opened at $166.38 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

