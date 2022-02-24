Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

