Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

