Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $218-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.
Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 7,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,079. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
